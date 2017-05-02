Tech Accelerator For Galway’s PorterShed

02 May 2017 | 11.02 am

NDRC, the investor in digital and technology startup companies, has launched an intensive regional accelerator programme for digital companies in Galway and the Western region, in partnership with PorterShed and Galway City Innovation District.

The initiative is under the aegis of Enterprise Ireland, and a part of the agency’s plan to increase the number and quality of startups nationally, and up to ten places will be available for successful entrepreneurs on the PorterShed programme. PorterShed already provides working space for 22 companies, hot desks for visiting entrepreneurs and an open space for events and workshops.

NDRC chief executive Ben Hurley said: “Our programmes work with startups to bridge the gap between their initial formation and onward investment, and we play an important and leading role in enhancing the startup ecosystem nationally, and in supporting the early stage development of startup companies. We’re delighted to establish our first regional accelerator in Galway together with all of the partners in this initiative.

“There is an active tech ecosystem in the environs of Galway, but Galway and the West are missing an accelerator as a generator of high potential startups. The PorterShed is an ideal location.”

Successful applicants for the Enterprise Ireland accelerator will receive membership and a place with NDRC at PorterShed for a period of 100 days, where teams will be able to build and validate their technologies commercially, by working with existing entrepreneurial networks and mentors.

GCID chairman Maurice O’Gorman added: “GCID is excited to work with our partners to launch the NDRC at PorterShed accelerator. The accelerator programme is an important addition to the vibrant startup eco-system in Galway and the West of Ireland. GCID looks forward to welcoming the first companies, providing an environment where they can flourish.”

The new accelerator programme will begin over the summer, and candidates can find more details and submit their applications on the NDRC website.