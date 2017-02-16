Tea And Coffee: Serious Business For Irish Employees

16 Feb 2017 | 11.40 am

Sponsored Content

Ireland is a nation of keen tea and coffee drinkers, and a hot cuppa is an essential part of the 9-5 for many employees throughout the country. New sales figures from Musgrave MarketPlace reveal just how much tea and coffee Irish SMEs are consuming, with tea taking the lead by a large stretch.

Indeed, an eye-opening 35 million teabags were purchased last year by business owners, which works out at 670,000 cups of tea per week. Coffee cravings were also prominent among SMEs but to a lesser extent than tea.

The burning question though is who takes the lead among Irish businesses in the age-old battle between the nation’s top tea brands — Lyons or Barry’s? In 2016, Barry’s emerged triumphant over Lyons, but only just. Among Musgrave MarketPlace SME customers, overall tea sales split almost equally between the rival brands last year, with Barry’s at 51% and Lyons at 49%.

Sales of Barry’s tea were certainly boosted by the brand’s popularity in the Cork area, where many tea drinkers have a preference for their locally blended brew. Who knows what 2017 has in store for the rival brands, but to keep all employees happy, the best option for business owners might be to stock boxes of both or explore high quality, low-price alternatives like Musgrave Excellence Tea.

Best Biscuits

For many, a cup of tea or coffee is incomplete without a biscuit for dunking, but which biscuits prove most popular among Ireland’s employees? According to Musgrave MarketPlace, the classic chocolate digestive is ranked as the best-selling biscuit among Irish SMEs, followed closely by plain digestives.

Chocolate hobnobs fall in third place and the humble custard cream trails close behind as the fourth highest selling biscuit among SME customers. For many offices across the country however, variety boxes are the best way to cater for all tastes – Musgrave Excellence Biscuit Assortment is a bestseller, with almost 500,000 packs sold every year.

Employee morale and productivity is often linked to daily fuel, so keeping cupboards and biscuit tins well stocked can help lift spirits and curb caffeine and sugar cravings throughout the working day.

Leading wholesaler Musgrave MarketPlace provides a next-day delivery service for SMEs anywhere in the country to ensure office essentials never run out. Orders can be placed online before 12 noon and delivered the next day for a wide range of non-perishable office essentials, including office supplies like tea, coffee, snacks, stationery and cleaning products.

Visit musgravemarketplace.ie to register and see the full range available.