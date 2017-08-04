Taxpayer Funding For Arts Organisations

04 Aug 2017 | 11.04 am

Sixty local arts organisations around the country are to share €745,000 in capital funding announced by minister Heather Humphreys.

Earlier this year, €9m was made available, and the maximum individual grant in the latest round will be €20,000.

Minister Humphreys said: “We deliberately made the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018 as flexible as possible to ensure that a diverse number of arts organisations would benefit. As a result of this latest round of funding, more than 120 organisations have benefitted from this very worthwhile scheme.

“The first two rounds of funding were for the larger arts and cultural organisations that required upgrading of existing facilities. The funding I am announcing today is specifically aimed at smaller organisations with a defined arts and cultural remit, which make such a positive contribution to their local communities.

“While the amounts involved are relatively modest, these grants will make a positive difference to the individual organisations concerned, which include small arts centres, theatres, galleries, museums, heritage centres, archives as well as artist studios and creative and performance spaces.

“A wide variety of projects will benefit, including IT-related projects, new lighting and sound systems, seating, staging and storage and the improvement of digital facilities. These projects all aim to improve the audience and creative experience.”

The list of successful projects under the scheme in Streams 1 and 2 is available on the department’s website.

In 2016, €13.5 million was paid in arts-related infrastructure grants, plus a further €1.8 million in Current funding of capital infrastructure. Among the major beneficiaries were the National Gallery which received €8.9m, the Irish Arts Centre in New York which received €1m, the National Library which received €854,000, and the Abbey Theatre, which got €475,000.

The largest beneficiary in 2016 under the Current funding scheme was Comhaltas Ceolteoiri Eireann, which received almost €1.5m of the €1.8m allocation.

Photo: Arts minister Heather Humphreys with former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.