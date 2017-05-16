Taste Of Dublin Hires The Reputations Agency

16 May 2017 | 08.41 am

Food festival Taste of Dublin has appointed The Reputations Agency as its PR advisor ahead of the the al fresco food and drinks event taking place in the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin from June 15 to 18.

The Reputations Agency has been working with the Taste team to develop an integrated PR campaign via its TRA Brands division, launched last March, a consumer, brand and sponsorship practice which the company describes as an “experienced consultancy which will span consumer brand strategy and campaign development, social media, content creation and sponsorship management and activation”.

Taste of Dublin will feature around 20 Dublin’s restaurants and “the greatest chefs, masterclasses and tastings, plus a huge array of artisan food and drink exhibitors to sample and shop from”, according to the organisers. Among the restaurants providing signature tastes will be Indian chain Jaipur, San Lorenzo and Saba, with a ‘Daily Special’ feature where a pop-up restaurant will operate for one of the four days, featuring Deane’s EIPIC, Ember, Ely and Pickle.

The chefs providing demonstrations include Neven Maguire, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Kevin Dundon. Master chocolatier Stefan Bruderer is attending from Lindt and there will be bread-baking classes by The Natural Bakery.

Event organiser Avril Bannerton said: “We wanted to highlight how outward looking Irish food and drink can be, through our choice of theme for this year’s Taste of Dublin. As well as the many favourite dishes that people have come to know and love, they will also have the chance to taste some new, internationally-inspired flavours of the world, be it a foreign twist on an Irish classic or simply an international favourite cooked by some of the greatest chefs and restaurants operating in this country.”

Tickets are available at the Taste of Dublin website. A standard single ticket starts at €17.50, depending on the day and time, while splurging €64.50 for a VIP ticket will get you into a VIP lounge, plus a glass of Taittinger champagne, a glass of Dublin Amber Pale Ale, and a choccie from Lindt.