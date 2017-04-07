Taoiseach Opens Collen’s Frankfurt Office

07 Apr 2017 | 10.32 am

Taoiseach Enda Kenny officially opened the Frankfurt Office of Collen Construction during an official two-day trade visit to Germany. The Dublin family-owned construction company has established a presence in Germany to win business in building turnkey data centres.

Kenny said that Collen Construction is an excellent example of an innovative Irish company, expanding its specialist services into the competitive but much larger European market with assistance from Enterprise Ireland. “The government’s focus has been on providing the supports for exporting companies to prepare for the challenges posed by Brexit by helping them to consolidate their existing relationships and develop new partnerships,” said Kenny.

Collen’s Tom O’Connor said the firm has built 1.6 million square feet of square feet of hi-tech space in the past five years. “Through the launch of our Frankfurt office, we will seek to secure work in other European countries, and we have already established strategic partners to deliver built-solutions Europe-wide,” he said.

In the year to March 2016, Collen Construction sourced €8.2m of its revenue from Europe compared with €620,000 the year before. As several big projects in Ireland were completed, annual turnover declined to €132 million from €192 million. Net profit increased to €1.5m from €1.4m the year before.

• Download EI’s Guide to Exporting to Germany

Collen Construction is receiving taxpayer assistance through Enterprise Ireland. Agency CEO Julie Sinnamon said EI’s aim is to assist more Irish companies to build scale and expand their reach to markets beyond the UK. “We look forward to working closely with Collen to optimise their full international growth potential, creating and sustaining jobs in Ireland,” she added

During the visit, Kenny also announced details of a partnership between Solgari and German company OnDemand4U which will bring cloud business communications to SMEs in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The Taoiseach also announced that Cubic Telecom will open an office in Munich in the coming weeks to support its growing customer base in the German market.

“I am also delighted to launch Enterprise Ireland’s guide to exporting to Germany and I would encourage Irish companies to use this valuable resource to inform their plans to export innovative products and services to Germany,” Kenny added. According to Enterprise Ireland, circa 500 of its clients sell into Germany.

Photo (l-r): Tom O’Connor, European Operations Manager; David Lee, Construction Manager; Enda Kenny; and Jack Collen, 8th generation Collen in the family business