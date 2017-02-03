Talent Summit Secures Top US Author

03 Feb 2017 | 09.45 am

Best-selling US author and business thinker Daniel H. Pink will be a keynote speaker in The Talent Summit 2017, which takes place on March 1 in The Convention Centre Dublin.

Pink’s five books variously deal with work, management, and behavioural science, and between them have shifted more than two million copies worldwide.

The HR and leadership conference has been held annually for the past six years, and for its seventh outing the event is hoping to draw more than 1,000 talent leaders from around the world to Dublin.

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny was on hand today at Government Buildings to officially launch The Talent Summit 2017, which will take place on March 1 in The Conference Centre Dublin.

The main theme for the 2017 programme is ‘Driving Competitive Advantage through Talent’. Topics covered on the day will include diversity; talent attraction; performance improvement; leadership and culture.

The summit is a full-day event, with lunch and snacks provided, as well as keynotes from more than 40 international expert speakers. There will be real-life case studies from successful global and local brands, as well as panel discussion and audience Q&A.

The conference is organised by Sigmar Recruitment in association with The Irish Times Executive Jobs. Speaking about the event, founder Robert Mac Giolla Phádraig, CCO of Sigmar Recruitment, said: “The core objective of this year’s summit is driving competitive advantage through people. Themes which we will explore are how to re-imagine leadership, discover better ways of acquiring talent, craft desired culture, accelerate diversity, and align motivation, performance and reward.”

Speaking at the launch of this year’s summit, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said: “The Talent Summit has helped drive the national employment agenda and has been important to the labour market recovery in recent years. It has become one of the largest talent and leadership conferences in Europe, showcasing international thought leadership and Ireland as a global centre of talent.”

Early bird tickets for the summit cost €295 each plus VAT and are available until February 10. Standard tickets cost €375 plus VAT.

Photo: Robert Mac Giolla Phádraig (right), Talent Summit founder, with Taoiseach Enda Kenny