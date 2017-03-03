Sunday Times Rich List Published This Sunday

03 Mar 2017 | 03.29 pm

The Sunday Times annual Rich List supplement is being published in the edition of March 5. A not very surprising revelation is that U2 top the Irish Entertainers List.

The ST estimates the band’s collective wealth at €645m. Also featuring on the Richest Irish Entertainers List are Niall Horan, Graham Norton, Colin Farrell, Daniel O’Donnell, Michael Flatley, and Enya.

Daniel O’Donnell’s wealth is estimated at €31m. Actors including Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Farrell also appear thanks to the success of their numerous Hollywood blockbusters.

Daniel Day-Lewis and his wife Rebecca Miller, who have a home in Wicklow since in the 1990s, come in at 8th place with a fortune of €55m between them.

The Sunday Times Irish Rich List surveys the wealth of the 300 richest individuals and families on the island of Ireland in a variety of areas including entertainment, sport, business, technology and construction.

This is the 21st edition of The Sunday Times Irish Rich List, detailed in a 32-page supplement, and with extended coverage on these affluent individuals and how they gained their riches available online on Sunday at www.thesundaytimes.ie/irishrichlist.

The Irish Rich List has been compiled by journalists Colm Murphy and Robert Watts using a wide range of accounts, annual reports, shareholder filings and other sources as well as usually private information shared by those who feature on the list.

Alastair McCall, Editor of The Sunday Times Rich List, commented: “This weekend’s Rich List provides insight and analysis of wealth across all sectors in Ireland and provides a definitive picture of wealth across the island of Ireland. It’s a must read for anyone interested in where wealth in the country lies.”