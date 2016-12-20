Sullivan’s Ale Now Pouring In Dublin

20 Dec 2016 | 11.07 am

Sullivan’s Brewing Company, which kicked off an ale renaissance in Kilkenny during the summer, is now being made available in a select number of Dublin pubs.

First established in 1702, the Sullivan brewing name was once the biggest of its kind in Ireland but fell into abeyance in the last century. The brand was resurrected by the Smithwick brewing family, who retained control of the name and are now behind its relaunch.

Maltings Red Ale (4% abv) is described as a ruby tinted classic Irish ale with a depth of malt flavour giving rich biscuit and gentle caramel notes. The beer is brewed with Kilkenny-grown ale malt, including three special darker malts and three varieties of hop.

According to master brewer Ian Hamilton: “The beer we craft is inspired by traditional Kilkenny recipes and brewed in small batches, with enormous heart and the finest locally sourced ingredients.”

Maltings Red Ale is now available in the following Dublin’s pubs:

• Davy Byrne’s

• Lemon & Duke

• The Old Stand

• The Exchequer

• East Side Tavern

• The Sugar Club

• The Stone Leaf

In Kilkenny, Sullivan’s Brewing Company operates the Taproom at The Glasshouse on John Street (pictured below).

The principals behind the venture are solicitor Paul Smithwick, his son Dan Smithwick, Ian Hamilton and CEO Alan Quane, formerly Global Commercial Director for Guinness and Head of Innovation & Strategy for Heineken Europe. The venture is being backed by American investors led by Citibank executive Michael Meade.

The beer is brewed under contract at Pat Gleeson’s Boyne Brewhouse in Drogheda.

Photo: Alan Quane (left), Paul Smithwick (centre) and Dan Smithwick