Strong Retail Trend For Clothes Shops

29 Mar 2017 | 10.32 am

Fashion and furniture retailers enjoyed buoyant trade through February according to data collated by the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO’s Retail Sales Index recorded a 4.8% year-on-year improvement in the value of sales of clothing and footwear. In volume terms the increase was 7.8%. Though January is relatively buoyant for retailers due to shop sales, in February the month-on-month increase for clothing and footwear was 5.0% by value and 4.9% by volume.

This later stat indicates that clothes shops, shoe shops and boutiques are finally able to raise the volume of sales without price discounting.

Pricing pressures still pertain in department stores. Their sales volume increased 4.8% yoy through February but the value increase was limited to 1.3%. Vendors of electrical goods are also having to discount to maintain sales momentum. Annual volume growth for this sector was 6.3% in February but the value of those sales decreased by 0.5%.

Furniture and lighting retailers also enjoyed a bumper February, with the value of sales up 10.2% annually and the volume increasing by 16.5%. The monthly improvement in this sector from January was 3.5%.

The Retail Sales Index points to a disappointing start to the year for the motor trade, as February volume declined by 6.3% annually. Motorists have been slammed by the recent hike in fuel prices: fuel sales volume declined by 0.2% in February but the value of those sales increase by 12.3% yoy.

Bar owners are enjoying renewed pricing power, with sales value up by 2.7% yoy in February on the back of a 1.5% volume increase.