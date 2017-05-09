Stroll App For Dublin Walking Tours

09 May 2017 | 01.01 pm

City walkers visiting Dublin have a new alternative with Stroll, an app developed by an Italian entrepreneur. Visitors to Dublin can now take their tours away from the same old rounds while enjoying the convenience of mobile-first technology, says the company.

The iPhone app, called ‘Stroll — Dublin Walking Tours’, received €55,000 in funding from Enterprise Ireland in 2016 under its Competitive Startup Fund. Users can pick from several genres of tours, including spooky strolls through Dublin’s streets after dark and “eye-opening” tours of the Irish Silicon Valley.

The company says: “More interested in music, dance, beer, fighting or the rich mythology of the Emerald Isle? Stroll has just the tour, and more are coming every month.”

Co-founder Marco Pavesi (pictured) said: “Tourists so often find themselves on the same weary path, taking the same selfies to share on social media. We strive to change that by leveraging technology and original tours to suit individual tastes, for an exciting tour that unveils a lot more than the same famous monuments.

“Stroll offers a diverse choice so that our customers can create their own unique memories of Dublin — as well as other cities, as we look to a future when Stroll is operational in destinations across the world.”

People who book this Dublin walking tour with Stroll are offered a €3 add-on that delivers a postcard of the individual taken during the walk. The company sees three key differences to conventional tour arrangements: