Strategem Launches Tipp Campaign For Business

28 Apr 2017 | 11.24 am

The Premier County is looking to live up to its sobriquet and become a premier destination for businesses, for which it has launched a new publicity campaign.

Dublin marketing agency Strategem iLabs designed the new brand, strategic roadmap and overall campaign, which is called ‘Tipperary – The Place, The Time’. The initiative involved extensive planning and production with Tipperary County Council, IDA Ireland and a number of FDI organisations already in the county.

The brand and strategic roadmap aims to encourage more inward investment into Tipperary. The campaign also aims to attract jobs and to heighten the profile of the county as a strategic location in which to set up or expand a business.

Strategem iLabs helped to design a new website for Tipperary, promoting the county’s location, existing business infrastructure and proximity to several third-level institutions as attractive to companies.

The campaign also has a colourful brochure and video setting out Tipperary’s stall for prospective new business residents. Among the companies that already have a presence in Tipperary are MSD, Boston Scientific and John Magnier’s Coolmore stud farm.

In all, around 3,000 people are employed in FDI companies based in Tipperary. The campaign also points out that the county has more than 400 acres of pre-zoned greenfield sites, as well as 75,000 sq. ft. of dedicated incubation and enterprise space.

Speaking about the campaign, Joe McGrath, chief executive of Tipperary County Council, said: “Strategem won the tender for developing Tipperary’s FDI strategy and key digital assets for Tipp, working with our partners in the IDA.

“They delivered a world-class brand website and video communications assets that exceeded all our expectations. They were a pleasure to work with and really showed their specialist knowledge in destination marketing.”

Photo: Joe MacGrath (left), chief executive of Tipperary County Council; Keith Lee, CEO of Strategem iLabs; and Siobhan Ambrose, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council