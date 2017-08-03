Sterling Slides After Dovish Double-Whammy

03 Aug 2017 | 01.14 pm

Sterling slipped to its lowest level against the euro since November 2016 after the Bank of England voted to keep interest rates unchanged.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-2 in favour of keeping rates unchanged at 0.25% as it lowered economic growth projections this year to 1.7% from 1.9% previously.

The euro was trading at around the 90p mark after the BoE announcement.

David Lamb, head of dealing at FEXCO Corporate Payments, commented: “The pound has been hit by a dovish double-whammy. The MPC has returned firmly to type, with an increased number of the Bank’s rate-setting grandees voting for the dovish orthodoxy. And with the Inflation Report predicting both a slowdown in economic growth and continued rising inflation, the doves are now set to rule the roost for the foreseeable future.

“Translation – we shouldn’t expect an interest rate rise at least until the start of 2018. The combination of these two signals from the Bank have hit sterling like a bucket of cold water, and the pound is in full retreat against the euro, sliding to its lowest level for nine months.”