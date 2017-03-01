Stay Of Execution For Dublin Startups Commission

01 Mar 2017 | 10.21 am

Dublin City Council has decided to restructure the Office of the Dublin Commissioner for Startups, with responsibilities being split between the Digital Hub and the DCU Ryan Academy from April 1.

The Digital Hub will oversee the continued operation of the Tech Concierge service, the monthly Brekkie event and the publication of The Dublin Globe newsletter. These services will continue to operate out of the offices on Custom House Quay. The DCU Ryan Academy will operate the Mentoring for Scale programme.

The restructuring could be a stay of execution, with the Council stating that it plans a further evaluation before the end of the year to decide the future of the Office.

The initiative began in October 2014 as a pilot project, funded by DCU Ryan Academy, Dublin City Council and Enterprise Ireland, with Niamh Bushnell as the first Dublin Startup Commissioner. One of the original objectives of the Office was to provide a focal point and support network for startups and the broader tech community and to promote the profile of Dublin internationally as a tech and innovation hub.

Bushnell (pictured), who will vacate her role at the end of March, said: “My appointment was originally for a two-year period therefore I am now stepping down as planned after two and a half years.” Bushnell will continue to lead on the TechIreland database project that she developed as Commissioner.

DCC chief executive Owen Keegan commented: “I want to thank Niamh Bushnell for her tremendous leadership and commitment during her time as the Dublin Startup Commissioner. She has truly played a major part in putting Dublin on the map as a vibrant startup tech community that is the envy of many cities around the world.”