Govt. Ramps Up Pro-EU Propaganda

Public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe (pictured) has launched a website to promote the benefits of European Union funding for Ireland. The minister said he wants to “publicise the positive impact of European Structural and Investment Funds in Ireland”.

“If we reflect on the lessons learnt from major political events in Europe in the past year, a key learning point for all of us is that we need to rise to the challenge of communicating more effectively about the very positive impact which EU membership has on all our lives, in every corner of Ireland,” said Donohoe. “It is perhaps a little ironic, in an age of social media and instant messaging, that this very important message is in danger of getting lost.”

A unit in Donohoe’s department coordinates the management of the main EU funds in Ireland and provides support service to other government departments and regional authorities implementing programmes co-financed by the government and the ESI funds.

Over the period from 2014 to 2020, these EU funds plus central and local government funds qwill be used to finance €6.2 billion in investment spending. The purpose of the new website is to bring life to these figures, with not only information on funding and expenditure under each of the programmes, but also quirky stories such as participants on Garda Youth Diversion Projects, or family business startups with assistance from Local Enterprise Boards.

The propaganda effort also has examples of projects from around the country, such as the wider introduction of broadband, research programmes in universities, and programmes to assist farming and fishing communities. The website also has quick links for individuals and organisations who would like to research how to apply for EU funding.