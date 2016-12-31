State Is Crowding Out Hapless Renters

31 Dec 2016 | 10.30 am

Rising rents impoverish young people and make it next to impossible for them to save to buy a home. Annual rent inflation, currently running at 9.9%, is also a problem for employers in cities like Dublin and Cork. Younger staff will either be demanding pay hikes, moving on to better jobs or leaving the country.

And the rent problem is going to escalate sharply. Innovative research based on CSO data by Dr John McCartney at estate agent Savills has rubbished some industry claims that rent inflation is driven by shrinking supply. In Dublin he estimates that a net additional 43,000 units were added to the private rented stock (PRS) between 2011 and 2016, a 54% increase.

In the same period, the number of Dublin households in the PRS has risen by 46,300, a 61% increase. Currently one quarter of all households in Dublin live in privately rented accommodation. The corresponding figure for London is 27%.

There’s no mystery why this has happened. With next to zero return on deposits and bonds, and 41% DIRT tax on any gains from these assets, corporate and private landlords have piled into Buy To Let for the gross yield of 7.5%. Helping the rentier landlord class is the government’s Central Bank, which has handicapped family buyers with lending strictures.

There’s another factor at play too. As rising rents force poor people out, they turn to local authorities for assistance. Because the government and councils are incapable of building social housing, their solution is to snap up private accommodation for their social welfare clients.

The main thrust of minister Simon Coveney’s (pictured) solution to housing the working class is to throw more money at buying up or renting private sector accommodation. The two main mechanisms are the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) and the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS).

HAP Hike

The HAP spend for 2017 is being hiked from €48m to €153m to add 15,000 more households to the existing 17,000 HAP tenancies. HAP is payable to people who are in full time employment who qualify for social housing. In Dublin, this brings in individuals with a net income of €35,000 per annum and families with a net income of €42,000.

When these people source a rental in Dublin, HAP will pay the landlord up to €660 per month for a single person, €900 for a couple and a maximum of €1,300 for a family. Council housing officers have discretion to pay 20% more than these limits.

For landlords who don’t mind the state knowing their business, this is easy money, and it’s a floor for the rest of the market. In effect, the councils are in direct competition for flat rentals with ordinary toilers outside the welfare system. In 2017, HAP is being rolled out across all Dublin (currently it only applies in the South Dublin council area).

With the Rental Accommodation Scheme, councils agree long-term rental deals with landlords for welfare clients. For 2017, Coveney is funding councils with €134m to take 1,000 properties off the open market and into RAS.

Coveney is also funding councils with €84m in 2017, up from €27m in 2016, to add 600 direct leased units for social housing. Councils are being funded to pay landlords to renovate run-down properties so they can be leased for social housing, and to purchase private housing units in need of remediation.

Everywhere you look, the state is making up for its own lack of supply in social housing stock by grabbing properties that would otherwise be available to people who work and live outside the welfare system.