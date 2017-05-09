Startup Can Process Billions Of Messages Daily

09 May 2017 | 01.14 pm

Newly-launched Thingbook, an artificial intelligence platform aimed at cutting cyber-risks, is the result of collaboration between the Institute of Technology Blanchardstown and Spanish tech guru Roman Ferrando and uses machine learning algorithms to analyse online behaviours and automatically suppress suspicious activities.

Ferrando (pictured) graduated from Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers programme in March . He previously secured acquired a PhD in machine learning applied to unbounded data flows and worked with tech companies including Ericsson Research, Oracle Labs, and Amdocs.

Early in 2016 the Thingbook management team began to ascertain whether an analytics product could decrease uncertainty in the adoption of data analytics, reduce the dependency of data scientists and deliver results faster.

The Institute of Technology Blanchardstown (ITB) supported Thingbook.io in its development stage through the New Frontiers Programme via the school of informatics and engineering, and the company is now ready to launch a product which predicts how machines will work, which identifies unusual patterns and cyber-attacks, and blocks the unusual activity without human intervention.

Digital Skin

According to Ferrando: “Undoubtedly, the IoT presents many opportunities for how we as humans can better manage our physical world. However, the application of this new digital skin and our increasing reliance on IoT technologies also presents many challenges. Through the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence, Thingbook.io will address some of the key challenges presented by IoT and overcome the challenges of operating billions of devices at the same time.

Thingbook’s equipment behavioural platform can store, compare, analyse and predict thousands of equipment behaviours at the same time. It uses the latest streaming technology and patented machine learning algorithms, which result in the capacity to process up to a trillion messages per day in real time.

Ferrando added that the collaboration between his company and ITB had also produced top class academic material in the areas of IoT cyber-security and predictive maintenance. He said: “The activities engaged in by ITB in the field of IoT provided an ideal collaboration opportunity for Thingbook to connect with academia and the rest of Irish IoT ecosystem.”

The IoT market has been growing at a compound annual growth rate of over 30%. Some experts believe it will be the largest market in the world by 2029, affecting the manufacturing, healthcare, energy, retail, transportation, and logistics industries.

Pix: Robbie Reynolds