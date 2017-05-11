Staff Share Ownership Event On June 22

11 May 2017 | 04.37 pm

Ireland’s first ever Employee Share Ownership Day is to take place on June 22 at Google HQ in Dublin, in the hope of boosting the distribution of company shares to employees from its present level of 6% to something near the EU average of almost 22%.

The event is hosted by the Irish Pro Share Association (IPSA) in collaboration with Google, the Global Equity Organisation and Proshare UK, and will feature talks and workshops by global experts on the benefits of employee incentives and ownership for businesses, as well as numerous networking opportunities.

Speakers will include Campbell McDonald, managing director of employee ownership specialists Baxendale, and GEO chief Danyle Anderson. McDonald is a former advisor to the John Lewis Partnership and previously an official at the UK Cabinet Office.

IPSA chief executive Gill Brennan (pcitured) commented: “If Ireland wants to produce the next Facebook or Google, it will need to attract and retain the staff to help such a company develop. The current tax regime on employee incentive schemes acts as a barrier to this, and ESOD 2017 will feature leading global speakers on the benefits of both business and government improving their approach to employee share ownership schemes.

“The level of employee share ownership in Irish companies is still low in comparison to other economies. The 2016 European Federation of Employee Share Ownership survey found that the percentage of employee shareholders in Ireland was 6%, well below the EU average of 21.7%.

“These countries are our competition so businesses in Ireland, particularly SMEs, need to be aware of the benefits of employee share ownership. These incentive schemes play an important role in helping indigenous companies attract and retain talented staff.”

Brennan added: “At present our nearest trading neighbour, the UK, attributes more than 5% of its GDP as being delivered by employee owned businesses; proof that this business model works and, what’s more, works excellently. In markets where employee share incentive schemes have been advanced, we see evidence of increased profitability, growth, employment and competitiveness. That’s across all types of businesses and involving all level of employees.”

ESOD 2017 runs from 8.30am to 1pm on June 22, with activities for the delegates following in the afternoon. That evening the IPSA Awards dinner will take place where the best practitioners of share ownership and employee incentive schemes will be honoured.