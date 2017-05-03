SSE Airtricity To Power Dublin Zoo In €2.5m Deal

03 May 2017 | 11.04 am

SSE Airtricity has signed a five-year deal with Dublin Zoo to become its ‘sustainability partner’, providing it with renewable electricity as part of the partnership, which is worth €2.5m.

SSE Airtricity will supply all facilities at the 28-hectare park with renewable electricity and natural gas. In addition, a team of business energy specialists at SSE Airtricity Energy Services will work with Dublin Zoo facilities management to identify additional carbon and cost savings.

Leo Oosterweghel, director at Dublin Zoo, said: “We are looking forward to working in partnership with SSE Airtricity to exemplify and showcase best practice sustainability throughout Dublin Zoo.”

David O’Byrne, head of business energy sales at SSE Airtricity, said: “Through this agreement with Dublin Zoo, we are entering into a long-term partnership with a team that shares our commitment to working sustainably, whether at the habitats at Dublin Zoo or at each of our 26 wind farms on the island.”