Sony Prices A9 Mirror-Free Camera At €5,300

21 Apr 2017 | 03.15 pm

Sony has unveiled a new, mirrorless high-end digital camera, the A9, which looks like it could give market leaders Nikon and Canon a run for their money among professional photographers.

It’s a full-frame monster that can shoot 20 frames per second without blacking out the view, which comes via a new, ultra-bright, high-resolution electronic viewfinder. The beast also boasts in-body image stabilisation, full-frame 4K video capture, and a shutter speed of up to 1/32,000sec.

The A9 is built around a new 24-megapixel stacked CMOS Exmor RS sensor which allows data read-out to the camera’s buffer 10 times faster than older sensors, allowing for that phenomenally fast 20 frames per second shooting at full resolution RAW for as many as 241 photos in a row, auto-focusing and auto-exposing between each and every frame.

There’s a mechanical shutter in addition to the electronic one, which means the a9 will suit studio work too. Sony says it has a maximum flash sync of 1/250sec. The camera is completely silent and vibration free as it shoots, the company says.

So what does it cost? No Irish price is available just yet but in Britain the camera body will retail around the €5,300 mark. According to Lori Grunin of C|NET: “Full-frame cameras for pro sports and wildlife photographers are the last bastion where digital SLRs still rule. But the Sony A9 looks like it has the chops, if not to bring their reign to an end, at least make significant inroads into the territory held by the Canon EOS-1D and Nikon D5 series models.”

Grunin listed her view of the A9’s major plus points:

Size: This one’s a no-brainer: given similar capabilities and quality, smaller is better. The E-mount lenses are substantially more compact that those for full-frame dSLRs, making the whole kit much more manageable.

Speed: For action photography, frame rate is important but so are autofocus and autoexposure speed and accuracy, as is the speed with which the camera can write to the card. Because it uses an electronic rather than a mechanical shutter, Sony’s 20 fps outpaces its dSLR competitors. Typically, Sony cameras have awful write times, and I think the a9’s crammed full of buffer memory so that you don’t notice. It can also do in-camera slow or fast motion; not nearly as extreme as the RX series, but more than the dSLRs.

Price: The A9’s body costs significantly less than for dSLRs.

Video: Shooting video with mirrorless cameras is such a better experience than using a dSLR. You have live view with the ability to see colour and exposure in the viewfinder; and you can use the viewfinder for video.

Mirror free: Canon and Nikon go to a lot of effort to keep the mirror from thwacking up your photos. Mirror movement, typically the bounce-back, causes vibrations. It also makes noise, and using the quiet settings on a dSLR frequently requires a slowdown so the mirror mechanism can gently return to position. It also contributes to the durability; one less set of moving parts to worry about.

Sony didn’t provide any durability specs, but it’s likely to be at least as good as the lower-end models, which is 500,000 cycles. Since mirrorless models can rely more on electronic shutter, the mechanical one doesn’t wear out nearly as fast.

Sensor-shift stabilisation: Also a no-brainer. It works with any lens, obviating the need for extra-cost stabilisation in lenses.

On the downside, Grunin cited the cost of grips, batteries, lenses and so on, which largely balance out the lower cost of the body; relatively poor battery life compared to the competition; comparatively restricted range of lenses; and not being nearly as robust in terms of build quality as Canon or Nikon’s pro models, which she describes as “built like tanks”.