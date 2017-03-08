SonorPlex Targets Education Sector

08 Mar 2017 | 04.56 pm

Sligo startup SonorPlex is to launch a new education division on the Irish market, aimed at third-level institutions and online learning, alongside its existing conference business.

The company already provides interactive events services, which allow delegates to ‘mark’ their key moments during presentations using a smartphone or any connected device. This allows them to review personal highlights of the official conference recording, retain core learnings and share them with colleagues and peers.

Now SonorPlex is extending some of the same functionality to education, introducing phase two of its development plan in the next 18 months and testing its software in a teaching and training environment.

Managing director Niall O’Connor said: “Our unique ‘mark and review’ feature will aid students in taking lecture notes during a live presentation, and allow presenters to signpost key messages for students. Again, we can facilitate better learning and clearer take-home messages in an education context.

“Our core focus is on supporting communication, learning and analysis. We can create signposts and deliver metrics to help absorb and analyse complex presentation content, which obviously benefits both the presenters, or educators, and their audience.

“There are any number of application environments where our new interactive technology will support understanding and learning, and we are aiming to build relationships with Irish conference organisers and educators seeking to enhance their communication delivery and enable new insights.”

SonorPlex is supported by the Innovation Centre at IT Sligo, the Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland.

The company has delivered interactive and content management services for conferences in over a dozen countries on three continents, bringing in-depth analytical insights to large multinationals in the pharma and tech industries, as well as to medical organisations and NGOs.

Apart from the benefits to delegates, data is generated for event organisers on audience reaction to presentation content, and enhances real-time understanding of key issues. O’Connor added: ““Conferences are an expensive business as well as a valuable communications platform, so it is important to establish that, first of all, your audience is actually engaged with the conference content, and then to identify exactly which speakers and subjects appeal most.”

Similar benefits will result from the application fo SonorPlex’s technology to the educational environment, he added.

Photo: SonorPlex founder Niall O’Connor and Barry Gildea