Social Media Summit At Croke Park In April

14 Feb 2017 | 02.27 pm

The Social Media Summit 2017 returns to Croke Park on April 11 and 12. Founder Samantha Kelly has teamed up with events company Cogs & Marvel to bring Irish and global speakers from leading digital agencies and brands to the event.

The summit will focus in on high profile success stories of social media professionals in order to help users learn how they succeeded and how to emulate that success. “Discover the next big thing in social media and how to use it,” said Kelly. “Understand what you need to do to get the right return on your social media investment. Most importantly, learn how to make your social media pay.”

Cogs & Marvel co-founder Roisin Callaghan commented: “We attended the first Social Media Summit last year and immediately realised that this event is going to grow and grow. We believe in the power of social media to build businesses. And while last year was a showcase of all things social, this year we are bringing much more of a commercial focus.

“Social Media Summit 2017 is the place where marketeers who want a real return on their social media investment need to be. With Cogs & Marvel managing registration, production, design and logistics, this year promises to deliver a bigger and better experience for everyone.”

Kelly added: “I’m thrilled to be partnering up with Cogs & Marvel. The inaugural event in 2016 created such a wonderful positive atmosphere and a great buzz amongst attendees and visitors to Dublin. We are looking forward to meeting lots of new people and rekindling those relationships we made last year.”

Early bird tickets are now on sale.

Photo (l-r): Roisin Callaghan, Natalie Maas of Wolfgang Digital, Samantha Kelly, Anna Pas of Wolfgang Digital, and Amy Lyons of Rothco