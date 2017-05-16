Social Innovation Fund Offers €220,000 For Local Projects

16 May 2017 | 02.28 pm

Eleven applicants from localities around the country will be chosen later this year to share a total of €220,000 in funding, or €20,000 each, from Social Innovation Fund Ireland’s initiative Animate 2017.

The Animate fund is aimed at supporting innovative, early stage projects or organisations focused on addressing a health or social issue in local communities, and the application deadline is July 7.

The fund is a commitment between SIFI, the government, and medical technology company Medtronic. Now in its second year, Animate has expanded to include the Healthy Community Awards, supported by Medtronic, with 10 of the 11 awards granted to projects promoting good health and wellbeing, and healthy lives for all.

The award scheme is designed to encourage projects helping to create a healthier Ireland and contribute to solving global health issues as identified in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The fund invites applications with projects related to SDG 3 — Good Health and Wellbeing — to address local health problems and remove barriers to healthcare.

Outstanding Applications

SIFI boss Deirdre Mortell said: “Animate provides funding to projects that recognise social issues in their own communities and have a creative or innovative solution to address them. Last year we received outstanding applications from a range of organisations. Sean Peters’ Save a Selfie, for example, is an interactive mobile app that allows members of the public to take selfies alongside emergency equipment to document its location, while CareBright village is Ireland’s first dementia-friendly housing in a rural setting. We are now calling for applications for this year’s fund.

“We are also delighted to be able to expand Animate this year with the introduction of new Healthy Community Awards supported by Medtronic. We believe that local decision-making and philanthropy can benefit local communities but can also contribute significantly to global change. We want to support local communities to undertake projects that don’t just solve the health issues on their own doorstep, but that feed into a bigger solution to global health issues and inequalities.”

Non-profit social organisations including charities, community groups and social enterprises are eligible, and should apply online for funding before the Friday July 7 deadline.

Photo: 2016 Animate awardee Sean Peters with Deirdre Mortell and Alma Curran of Medtronic. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)