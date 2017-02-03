Snapchat IPO Aims To Raise $3 Billion

03 Feb 2017 | 12.26 pm

Snap Inc, the parent company of popular photo sharing app Snapchat, has filed documents for its initial public offering (IPO) which show it aims to raise up to $3 billion, which would value the company from $20 to $25 billion (€23 billion).

Snapchat enables users to send pictures and videos which disappear after ten seconds. The company says it has 158 million daily users mainly aged 13 to 24, with 2.5 billion snaps sent every day.

However, for every $1 in revenue in 2016 Snap lost $1.25. In its SEC filing, Snap revealed that revenue increased to $405m from $58m in 2015, but the net loss of $514m. Snapchat expects to take in $350m in ad revenue this year, according to the company.

Snap isn’t bothered about its huge losses. “We have incurred operating losses in the past, expect to incur operating losses in the future, and may never achieve or maintain profitability,” the company states.

The social network for the teens to twenties was created by Evan Spiegel in 2012. Spiegel (pictured) left Stanford just three classes away from graduation. He chose instead to focus on his app that lets people send photos, videos and messages that vanish a few seconds after viewing.

Snapchat was initially decried as a ‘sexting’ app but has evolved based on user whims and demands, just like Facebook over the years. Last month Snapchat introduced a new product, video-camera sunglasses called Snapchat Specs, whose camera links wirelessly to a smartphone to take and send photos and videos. In its filing, Snap said it is a “camera company”, just as it does on its website.

The document states: “We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way that people live and communicate. Our products empower people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world and have fun together.”

The company has three classes of common stock and plans to offer common A stock that will not give stockholders any voting power. Owners of class B common stock will be entitled to one vote per share and holders of class C common stock, which include co-founders Evan Spiegel, 26, and Robert Murphy, 28, are entitled to 10 votes per share. Marketwatch observed that with that ownership structure, the founders have ‘the ability to control the outcome of all matters’ that are sent to the stockholders for approval. The filing does not yet disclose what percentage voting power they will have after the offering.”

Snapchat depends heavily on cloud hosting from other companies, especially Google, and only three days before lodging its IPO documents it committed to spend $2 billion with Google Cloud over five years. If that relationship were disrupted, Snap said its business would be seriously harmed.