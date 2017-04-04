Smiggle Launches Irish Operations In Dundrum

04 Apr 2017 | 08.53 am

Australian stationery retailer Smiggle is to open its first Irish store this month, located in Dundrum Town Centre. The retailer said that it plans to follow this up with additional Irish store openings in the coming three years.

Smiggle launched in London in 2014 and has since opened 90 stores in the UK. The company is known for its colourful, childish designs, and it sells stationery, bags and other accessories.

The signing is part of a number of asset management initiatives implemented since Hammerson secured ownership of Dundrum in 2016. It recently signed Moss Bros to set up shop at the centre, which will be the formal menswear retailer’s second store in Ireland. Moss Bros is joined by POCO by Pippa O’Connor, who has taken a pop-up store at the centre.

Simon Betty, Hammerson’s director of retail, Ireland, said: “For Smiggle to choose Dundrum to debut in Ireland is a fantastic result, and is testament to the centre’s strength and reputation as the gateway for international brands looking to launch in Ireland.”