Dublin SME Brexit Fears Ease

08 Mar 2017 | 12.09 pm

Concerns amongst businesses about the potential impact of Brexit have eased over the past six months, but currency risk is still undermining competitiveness, according to a survey by Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber’s Q1 Quarterly Business Trends Survey identified a notable softening of attitudes in terms of how companies believe the exit of the UK from the EU will affect their business.

The survey, carried out in the first two weeks of February, found that 39% of businesses expect Brexit to have a negative effect. When the chamber asked the same question to the same panel of companies in August 2016, 50% of them were anticipating a negative impact.

The Q1 2017 survey also found that 42% expect Brexit to have a neutral effect (versus 35% in August 2016), while 19% of companies anticipate a positive outcome for their business as a result of Brexit, up from 14% previously. The Chamber’s Q1 Business Trends Survey was carried out amongst 401 companies.

Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber, commented: “The shock of the Brexit referendum result meant it was natural for companies to hunker down and for nervousness to set in. While a great deal of uncertainty remains around how the UK’s exit will pan out, it is encouraging to see an increased sense of optimism amongst firms.

She added: “However, while the general mood has improved, the survey highlighted that the depreciation of sterling remains a major concern for business. One-third of respondents (30%) said that the weak pound is negatively impacting on their business’ competitiveness. The threat of further currency fluctuations is likely to continue to hang over businesses during the short-to-medium term.”

While businesses are showing resilience in the face of economic uncertainty, respondents to the chamber Survey delivered a damning verdict on the role of government. Four out of five companies (82%) surveyed said that neither the recent budget nor the action plan for jobs had improved their resilience in the face of Brexit.

The Dublin Chamber CEO said: “Businesses need government to have their backs. Over the coming months, government must focus on ensuring there is an environment in which Irish firms can compete effectively with their counterparts abroad. Not least, this must include a progressive mid-term review of the Capital Plan and an ambitious pro-business budget in October.”

She added that concerns about an impending infrastructure crisis could be alleviated by the government through a major increase in capital investment.