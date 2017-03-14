SmartBear Adds Space and Staff To Galway HQ

14 Mar 2017 | 09.06 am

US tech company SmartBear Software is to expand its EMEA headquarters in Galway. The firm opened its Galway office in 2014 and is on track to create up to 100 jobs there by 2019.

The expansion adds a development centre to SmartBear’s Galway operation, developing API testing and documentation tools. To accommodate the new development centre, SmartBear expanded to new space located at the Mayoral House, providing an additional 2,500 sq. feet.

Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, SmartBear develops software that other software developers use to test their applications. The company currently has six offices across four countries and is planning to expand into India and Australia this year.

Justin Teague, CEO of SmartBear, said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence in Galway. This team will be a key contributor to our industry-leading API lifecycle product line portfolio, which includes our open source communities, Swagger and SoapUI.”

Darin Welfare, VP of international at SmartBear, added: “Our team is growing very quickly to keep up with increased growth. We are actively looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our development, sales and marketing teams.”