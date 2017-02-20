Small Firms Boost Non-Pay Benefits

20 Feb 2017 | 11.41 am

Average rates of basic pay for workers in small firms varies from €429 per week for a care assistant to €767 per week for an electrician, according to the Small Firms Association annual survey of pay and conditions.

The survey embraced 576 small companies (less than 50 employees) drawn from manufacturing, distribution, retail and services, which employ 12,903 people. It showed that the range of pay for salaried staff was €25,350 a year for a junior technician up to €89,616 for a software development manager.

Among the most-responded to job titles, the rankings were:

Financial Accountant €51,523

Sales Executive €41,590

Marketing Executive €37,476

Skilled Operative €32,245

Office Administrator €30,057

Unskilled Operative €29,013

SFA director Patricia Callan said: “Over half the private sector workforce, some 800,000 people, are employed in small firms and they are the biggest employer in 21 of the 26 counties.

“Our survey shows they are offering attractive pay and conditions of employment and in 60% of companies, workers will receive on average a 2% pay increase this year. However, what is noticeable is the shift towards improving conditions of employment and other benefits rather than across the board pay rises.

“Most pay increases are productivity related and there is a notable increase in the percentage of companies offering non-pay benefits to employees. The survey clearly indicates that employers have realised the benefits of assessing the overall remuneration package on offer, investing in employees through training opportunities, and meeting their requests for flexible working, rather than just increasing basic pay.”

In non-pay benefits, the survey found that:

82% of firms provide and/or support formal training/education for their employees

34% of small companies supplemented maternity benefits above Social Welfare payments

65% of small firm employees are covered by a company or occupational pension scheme

42% have medical health insurance schemes in place for employees, while 58% have sick pay schemes

56% of firms have formal flexible working arrangements, including part-time working, home working/teleworking, flexitime and job share.

And a further breakdown of pay brackets showed that, among employees surveyed, 22% earn €50,000 or more, 28% earn €40,000 to €50,000, 35% earn €30,000 to €40,000, and just 15% earn less than €30,000.