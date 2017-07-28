Small Business Can Rebrands As Business Achievers

28 Jul 2017 | 10.42 am

Ulster Bank has rebranded and expanded its small-business-focused website, Small Business Can, as Business-Achievers.com.

The new site, which is accessible on a PC, smartphone or tablet, gives business people the chance to network, meet and message their peers, gain insights from industry leaders and their counterparts, learn about upcoming industry events and access sector-specific news articles.

The platform is free and will, according to Ulster Bank, will feature thought leadership advice and support from industry experts along with the exchange of ideas and help from the business community.

Business-Achievers.com caters for all businesses, from multinationals and food exporters to fintech ventures and small retailers.

Eddie Cullen (pictured), managing director of Ulster Bank’s Commercial Banking Division, said that the new site will provide meaningful, new ideas that make a difference to businesses. “It is an exciting time for businesses in Ireland and at Ulster Bank, we are delighted to provide innovative support through Business-Achievers.com, to help customers grow and fulfil their ambitions,” he added.

Among the features on the Business-Achievers.com site are a personalised dashboard with a calendar of conferences, seminars and workshops taking place around the country. It also has messaging forums to help disseminate ideas and insights.