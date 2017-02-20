Skills Shortage Reported In Construction Sector

20 Feb 2017 | 01.52 pm

The Q4 2016 InterTradeIreland Business Monitor shows businesses are moving into challenging times from a position of relative strength.

Aidan Gough (pictured), Strategy and Policy Director at InterTradeIreland, commented: “We are seeing a resilient, sustained recovery and notable symmetry in challenges faced by firms both North and South.

“The number of companies across the island reporting stability or growth in the last quarter of 2016 remained fairly constant at 84%. However, exporters continue to fare better than non-exporters with 51% experiencing growth compared to 36%.

“There is an emerging trend in the number of construction businesses reporting difficulties in recruiting skilled staff. Over a third of companies in the sector are reporting difficulties recruiting skilled labour, citing a lack of appropriate skills in their current workforce.

“The construction sector was hit harder than others during the downturn but is reporting robust signs of resurgence with 82% of firms confirming they are stable or in growth mode. Over 75% of businesses in the sector say they are profitable or very profitable.”

This echoes January’s statements from the Construction Employers Federation in Northern Ireland with regard to skill shortages and also those of the Construction Industry Federation in Ireland, outlined in its ‘Skills in Construction to 2020’ report.

Further signs of economic buoyancy are evident in the employment figures reported in the survey, which show a large increase in the number of firms in Ireland reporting an increase in employment levels (14%) – the highest number in recent years.

Gough added: “The Business Monitor results also reveal that companies across the island are experiencing similar challenges, such as increased competition, discounting by competitors and difficulties in finding skilled labour. The greatest challenge facing businesses is rising costs, particularly energy costs. The overall message is that of a robust economy, with companies going into potentially challenging times from a position of relative strength.”

• 98% of companies have no plan in place to deal with the consequences of Brexit

• 51% of businesses in cross-border sales are concerned about currency/exchange rates

• 45% of all businesses surveyed noted rising energy costs as a current issue for their business

• 49% of businesses surveyed noted rising overheads (apart from energy) as a current concern