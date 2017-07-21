Skillnets Welcomes Increase In SME Training

21 Jul 2017 | 12.27 pm

More than 14,000 companies undertook training with Skillnets during 2016, a year-on-year increase of 11%, according to the agency’s 2016 annual report.

Skillnets provides various training programmes to businesses, employees and the unemployed. It is funded by the state and private enterprise, and was established in 1999.

The agency said that 92% of the companies that accessed subsidised training through Skillnets last year were SMEs. Brendan McGinty, chairman of Skillnets, said that the development and retention of skilled talent is critical to the competitiveness and growth of the Irish economy and to the firms that underpin it.

“2016 was a positive year for Skillnets, with €25.9m invested in learning and development through Skillnets networks. Member companies committed €12.8m, with a co-investment from Skillnets of €13.1m,” McGinty added.

“A growing demand for the Skillnets offering was evident with over 50,000 trainees participating across all of our programmes. A greater investment in the up-skilling of our enterprise leaders and employees will be a central component of our response to the challenges within our economy, including Brexit. Skillnets is well positioned to assist with this challenge.”

Paul Healy, chief executive of Skillnets, emphasised the importance of lifelong learning across all sectors. “Embedding a culture of lifelong learning within SMEs in Ireland remains a considerable challenge that will require a deep and sustained effort.

“The SME sector represents over 200,000 enterprises, employing 1.3 million people. To enable competitiveness and growth, employers need to engage more deeply in workforce development.”

Skillnets programmes are accessed through 63 networks, which are organised according to sector/geographical location.

A group of businesses from the same sector or region can collectively apply to establish a Skillnets training network, and draw down funding support for the development and delivery of training. Training networks can apply to receive up to 50% of the cost of training from Skillnets, and the remainder of costs are funded in matching contributions from participating businesses in the training network.

Photo: Skillnets’ chief executive, Paul Healy (left), and chairman, Brendan McGinty