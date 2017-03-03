Skillnets Launches Four New Training Networks

03 Mar 2017 | 04.46 pm

State-funded training agency Skillnets has launched four new networks to address emerging skills needs in the medical technology, design, hospitality, and freight and logistics sectors, and also announced funding for four new Skillnets networks in 2017.

Skillnets’ remit is to promote and facilitate training networks and at present it supports 60 groups of private enterprises, particularly SMEs throughout the country.

A group of businesses from the same sector or region can collectively apply to establish a Skillnets training network, and draw down funding support for the development and delivery of training. Training networks can apply to receive up to 50% of the cost of training from Skillnets, and the remainder of costs are funded in matching contributions from participating businesses in the training network

Chief executive Paul Healy said: “Establishing these four new networks is a direct response to labour market policy and will assist in addressing recommendations made by the government’s Expert Group on Future Skill Needs. The new networks are well placed to drive greater levels of training and management development within the medical technology, design, hospitality, and freight and logistics sectors.

“By facilitating close industry collaboration with training providers and the higher education sector, Skillnets is helping to address the specific skills gaps that employers in these sectors are experiencing.”

The medtech skillnet will deal specifically with connected medical devices, the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT). Dr Áine Fox, senior executive of the Irish MedTech Association, said: “The IoMT Skillnet will address the skills needs arising from the convergence of medical technologies, pharmaceuticals, information technology and software within the new field of connected health.

“Revolutionary changes in the commercial model used by healthcare systems globally, through the move to value-based healthcare, means Ireland needs to develop a world class medtech hub to maximise emerging job opportunities.

“For this to happen the right skills are critical. We need to build skills in the areas of medical software, software validation, cyber security, interoperability engineering and connected health leadership to keep pace with this change.”

Design Enterprise

The Design Enterprise Skillnet will deal with the demand for new skills in the design sector, with a focus on growth areas in both design-intensive and non-design-intensive sectors.

The Restaurant and Hospitality Skillnet will support restaurants and catering companies to increase employment, attract and retain talent, with a particular focus on career progression for those at lower skill levels.

CILT Skillnet seeks to develop skills in the international trade and domestic freight transportation sectors. It will deliver managerial and technical up-skilling in supply chain management, optimising vehicle use, and finance for transport operators.

Healy also announced funding for further skillnets in 2017, and said that as increased numbers of firms looked to expand, they would need “a supply of the necessary skills and talent”.

He added: “The four new networks launched today demonstrate the growing demand among businesses for innovative solutions to address skills shortages in the workplace. Skillnets is pleased to announce another new fund for training networks, so that more businesses that want to grow can be supported with workforce development in 2017.”

The closing date to apply for the new funding is Monday, April 3. A second funding call is planned for later in the year with a closing date of 3 October.

Photo: Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton (centre), with Skillnets’ chief executive Paul Healy (right), and Skillnets’ chairman, Brendan McGinty (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)