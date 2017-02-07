Skillnets Funding For New Training Networks

07 Feb 2017 | 10.28 am

Skillnets has announced details of a new training fund for private sector businesses. The first closing date for the new funding call is April 3, with a second closing date later in the year, on October 3.

Skillnets is a state-funded national agency responsible for funding and supporting training networks. A group of businesses from the same sector or region can collectively apply to establish a Skillnets training network, and draw down funding support for the development and delivery of training.

Training networks can apply to receive up to 50% of the cost of training from Skillnets, and the remainder of costs are funded in matching contributions from participating businesses in the training network. The agency already supports over 60 training networks in a range of sectors, including life sciences, manufacturing, information technology, food/beverage, financial and agriculture.

According to Brendan McGinty, Skillnets chairman: “Investment at enterprise level in the skills of employees can help businesses to remain competitive and can create significant additional value, such as improved productivity and increased profits.

“Other benefits include greater staff engagement, which in itself drives employee retention in what is an increasingly competitive job market. These business benefits can be accomplished with relatively low investment through engagement with the Skillnets training network model.”

Paul Healy, chief executive of Skillnets, added: “With the Irish economy now in a growth phase an increasing number of businesses are looking to expand. In the last two years, our open calls for Skillnets training networks have resulted in the establishment of 15 new training networks, indicating the growing demand among businesses for relevant and innovative solutions to address skills shortages in the workplace.”

For groups of businesses interested in developing a new training network and applying for the training fund, more details are available here.