Sizeable New Office Plan For Titanic Quarter

15 Mar 2017 | 11.01 am

Plans for a new 148,000 sq. ft. office development in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter are set to be realised in autumn 2017, when construction is pencilled in to begin.

Titanic Quarter Ltd and Belfast Harbour are progressing arrangements for the speculative office development, which is called Olympic House. The site is positioned on the Queen’s Road and Titanic Boulevard, adjacent to the Public Record Office for Northern Ireland (PRONI) and Belfast Metropolitan College.

The Olympic House development represents a further £26.5m investment in Titanic Quarter, creating office accommodation for a further 1,500 jobs. Work is anticipated to begin in autumn 2017 and take 18 months to complete.

Named after RMS Titanic’s sister ship, Olympic House will incorporate two linked blocks of offices. The six- and seven-storey offices will provide floor plates of 14,500 sq. ft. and 9,000 sq. ft. respectively. Olympic House already has full planning permission.

James Eyre, commercial director of Titanic Quarter Ltd, said: “Olympic House will provide 148,000 sq. ft. of much-needed Grade A office accommodation for growing local, national and International companies, and could help attract further foreign direct investment.”

Current corporate residents in Titanic Quarter include Citi, Microsoft, SAP and HBO based there. To date, £425m has been invested in the location, with 1.5m sq. ft. completed and a further 3m sq. ft. with planning permission.

A new 120-bedroom ‘Titanic Hotel Belfast’ is due to open this summer in the former Harland & Wolff headquarters building where the Titanic was designed.