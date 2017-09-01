Radical Boosts Senior Team With Six Appointments

01 Sep 2017 | 09.19 am

Advertising content agency Radical has appointed six new senior staffers, bringing the total workforce at the business to 30 employees. The appointments come on the heels of the recent announcement that the company won two top honours at the 2017 Global Content Marketing awards.

Kate Larkin joins as production director, bringing over 16 years’ industry experience. Larkin has worked in both client and agency fields in Dublin and London. Her earlier career included roles in O2, Eircom and BSkyB in London.

She has produced content and campaigns for global and local brands such as Vodafone, Oracle, PwC and Tourism Ireland.

Jay Reid will be senior strategy planner. Reid worked in several Cannes Lion-winning agencies over the past five years, and specialises in how strategy and creativity can be applied to solve complex business and branding challenges faced by clients.

He has worked with brands such as the AA, the GAA and Sky Ireland, and picked up several industry awards including a DMA and a couple of ADFX awards.

Emma Spicer joins as senior client service manager. She joins from creative agency Chemistry, where she worked on campaigns for Lidl, BMW, Tesco Mobile and Kerry Foods.

The other three are senior art director Darragh Julian, senior media and analytics manager Stuart McInnes, and Rachel Ryan, also a senior media and analytics manager.

Managing director Aisling Blake said: “With a number of recent client wins and our success at the Content Marketing Awards, we are delighted to be in a position to strengthen our senior team at Radical. We’re a group of insight driven, creatively led problem solvers, who join the dots to develop ideas and platforms that go beyond the expected. This means bringing together cross-functional teams of specialists.

“As a result, it is particularly great to have two new additions joining from top creative agencies. Our new colleagues come with a wealth of expertise and we know that their previous experiences will be of significant benefit to Radical and to our clients.”

Photo: (From left) Darragh Julian, Jay Reid, Kate Larkin, Stuart McInnes, Rachel Ryan and Emma Spicer