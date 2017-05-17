Six New Partners At Mason Hayes & Curran

17 May 2017 | 09.55 am

Business law firm Mason Hayes & Curran has appointed six new partners to four of its in-house specialist teams. The firm employs 80 partners and 450 staff in its offices in Dublin, London, New York and San Francisco.

The six new partners were appointed to MHC’s dispute resolution, real estate, technology and financial services teams. Frank Flanagan and Elizabeth Quinn were appointed to dispute resolution; Mark Adair is now a partner in MHC’s technology team; Nicola Byrne was appointed partner in the firm’s real estate team; Barry Walsh is a partner in the financial services team and Oisin Tobin is also a partner in MHC’s technology team (based in its San Francisco office).

Commenting on the appointments, Declan Black, managing partner of Mason Hayes & Curran, said: “Some have spent their entire careers here and others joined MHC from industry or other international or Irish firms. But each one of them follows our approach of collaborative and practical engagement with clients and the delivery of relevant and clear legal advice which is informed by deep experience of both the legal issues and the sectors our clients operate in.”

Photo (L-R): Frank Flanagan, Elizabeth Quinn, Mark Adair, Declan Black (managing partner), Nicola Byrne, Barry Walsh (Not pictured: Oisin Tobin)