SIRO Chooses Enet As Route To Market

04 May 2017 | 10.27 am

SIRO and Enet have announced a network agreement that sees Enet becoming a SIRO aggregator enabling broadband retail service providers who are Enet customers to access to SIRO’s fibre-optic network.

The SIRO network, a joint investment of Vodafone and ESB, is live in Dundalk, Carrigaline, Sligo, Letterkenny, Tralee, Cavan, Wexford, Skibbereen, Drogheda, Mullingar and Ennis, with construction ongoing in Castlebar, Westport, Portlaoise, Newbridge and Carlow.

With a network of over 70,000 premises passed, SIRO claims that it is Ireland’s largest Fibre-to-the-Building operator. Enet will now connect the SIRO network to other national broadband and regional broadband retailers. The Enet partnership also facilitates local broadband retailers to target individual SIRO towns or offer services nationally.

Enet said it has invested in a new software platform to link up with SIRO in regard to provisioning, billing, ticketing and lifecycle management across wholesale and retail services.

Conal Henry, chief executive of Enet, said that Enet doesn’t compete with its 70 retail service provider customers. “We want to enable them all to compete on an even footing and have access to the same high quality fibre footprint,” said Henry. “This initiative enables local broadband providers all over the country to access SIRO’s fibre networks through one simple integration with Enet, and this in turn will allow them to utilise us as a one stop shop for all their wholesale network requirements.”

Photo (l-r) Chris Lowe and Ronan Whelan of SIRO with Enet’s Cormac Ryan and Niall Beirne. (Pic: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography)