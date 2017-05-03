Shoppers Want More From Technology

03 May 2017 | 01.51 pm

In-store shopping could become a very different experience, if the results of a survey of retail technology by Fujitsu Ireland are acted upon by the sector.

The survey questioned people about their experience and expectations of new retail technology, meaning ‘mobile tablets, mobile points of sale (excluding static till points), smart checkouts, digital enquiry point, self-checkouts, mobile stock monitoring applications and devices’. It questioned 500 consumers and 500 employees from retailers with an annual turnover of £25m or more, between December 2016 and January 2017.

Irish shoppers expect more from in-store retail technology, with 73% stating that they trust online retailers to deliver a better in-store technology experience then today’s high street retailers.

Seven out of ten respondents also said that if online retailers such as Amazon or eBay launched physical outlets, they would quickly become their preferred stores to shop in.

Many shoppers say that they make use of in-store technology every time they shop (24%), but around three in ten (29%) stated that the technology on offer was either ‘quite often poor’ or ‘very poor’. Complaints range from it being too slow (45%), unreliable (32%) or immobile (14%).

In contrast to the views of many shoppers, 90% of retail staff stated that in-store technology helps them to serve the customer better. Two thirds (65%) suggested that they use in-store technology several times a day, with mobile stock monitoring (53%), smart checkouts (51%), mobile point of sale devices (43%) and customer loyalty systems (46%) among the most used systems and services.

Fujitsu’s business development director Kenneth Keogh said: “This research is very revealing as it illustrates how the consumer online experience and evolving role of technology in our day-to-day lives is driving expectations. The idea that the traditional high street retail outlet is facing extinction due to e-commerce is not supported by the research; rather, there is a need for retailers to understand and transform their offering to meet the needs of consumers. This blurring of the lines between the physical and digital means it is up to retailers to ensure that they can provide more services, greater speed and a personalised experience for shoppers.”

Some of the other major findings were:

50% of Irish shoppers see browsing and buying in person as their primary reason for visiting a high-street store, followed by over a quarter (27%) who go mainly for the “in-store shopping experience”.

Nearly a third (31%) of Irish shoppers believe that staff are poorly trained on the technology they are expected to use, a stark contrast to 91% of retail staff who are confident in their prowess with in-store technology.

The in-store experience can be enhanced by technology, with half of customers (49%) stating it serves to speed up service. A third (34%) cite the ability to access additional product information, while personalised offers and vouchers (25%) are also a draw.

Only 9% go to a store to try out products they’ve already found online or to look at items that they will then purchase over the internet (6%).

Well over half say that the quality of in-store technology directly affects their loyalty to a particular retailer (59%) and that they have chosen to buy an item from one store rather than another because they knew they would have a better technology experience (57%). Even more (76%) say that a positive technology experience would increase the likelihood of them purchasing additional items.

Looking to the future, almost half of those surveyed (46%) stated that technology could be used to send them personalised offers when in-store. A third (36%) are intrigued by the prospect of smart mirrors that can display additional product information, while stores being able to place goods in a connected car (24%), and the concept of interactive augmented reality displays are similarly enticing for many (24%) shoppers.

Among staff, some of the key conclusions were: