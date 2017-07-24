Shannon Incubator Opens For Aviation And Travel

24 Jul 2017 | 11.31 am

The new incubator for startups in the aviation and travel tech sectors announced last month at the Paris Air Show has been opened at Shannon by trade minister Pat Breen (pictured).

Shannon Group’s International Aviation Services Centre (IASC) and DCU Ryan Academy have teamed up with Boeing and Datalex for the Propeller Shannon partnership, which aims to assist new startup aviation and travel tech companies at Shannon.

The Propeller Shannon accelerator is now open to applications from potential teams or individuals both in Ireland and from overseas working in the aviation, aerospace and travel tech sectors. There are 10 slots available on the programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland, which will be based at a dedicated innovation hub in the Shannon Free Zone at Shannon Airport.

Successful applicants will receive a place on the programme for three months, where teams will be able to build and commercially validate their technologies by working with existing networks and mentors from global aviation companies like Boeing and Datalex.

EI division manager Joe Healy said: “A priority for Enterprise Ireland is to help entrepreneurs and companies to start and scale. By introducing this accelerator programme in coordination with Shannon Group and DCU Ryan Academy, Enterprise Ireland is leveraging our strong international reputation as an aviation hub and our world class startup eco-system to allow businesses in this specialised and innovative sector to scale and succeed. We welcome and look forward to receiving applications from the sector within Ireland and from overseas.”

Patrick Edmond, managing director of IASC, commented: “IASC’s mission is to grow Shannon’s aviation industry cluster and Ireland’s aviation capability, and we are delighted to join with visionary partners Enterprise Ireland, Boeing, and Datalex, to jointly unearth and support the next generation of aviation and travel technology entrepreneurs and to write the next chapter in Shannon’s long history of innovation.”