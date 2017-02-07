Seventeen Firms For European Business Awards

07 Feb 2017 | 02.04 pm

Seventeen of the best businesses in Ireland were honoured at the RSM-sponsored European Business Awards ceremony held at the British Ambassador’s residence in Dublin, where candidates vied to be selected as national champions in Europe’s largest business competition.

The 17 firms were chosen by a panel of independent judges, including senior businesses and academic leaders, to be ‘National Champions’ in Europe’s largest business competition.

Following the national selection, 34 of the national champions from across Europe will be announced on March 6, when voting will reopen for the second phase. Category winners and the overall winner of the public vote will be announced next May.

British Ambassador Robin Barnett said: “The entrants from Ireland can be a good role model to other businesses through their impressive innovation, determination and success. I have no doubt that these companies will continue to grow and help foster great business opportunities, not only with the UK and Europe, but globally.”

Julian Caplin of lead sponsor RSM Ireland said: “We were delighted to celebrate this huge achievement. As a champion of middle market businesses, RSM Ireland are focused on supporting entrepreneurial companies. We understand the significance of the European Business Awards in providing these winners with a European stage to build relationships and collaborate.”

The European Business Awards was set up to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. This year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries.