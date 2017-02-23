23 Feb 2017 | 04.16 pm

Seven Dublin law firms have made the shortlist for the annual Chambers Europe Awards, a pan-European legal award scheme that selects the best law firm in countries across Europe.

Contending for Ireland Law Firm of the Year are A&L Goodbody, Arthur Cox, ByrneWallace, Mason Hayes & Curran, Matheson, McCann FitzGerald and William Fry.

The Chambers Europe Awards honour the work of national and international law firms across Europe on the basis of research for the upcoming edition of Chambers Europe. They reflect notable achievements over the past 12 months including outstanding work, impressive strategic growth and excellence in client service.

The award winners will be announced on 7 April at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Catherine Guy (pictured), managing partner at ByrneWallace, commented: “During the last 12 months, we have grown significantly and expanded our range of expertise and offering the services we deliver. We are delighted to have gained this international recognition by being shortlisted for this prestigious award. It is further testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence to our clients.”