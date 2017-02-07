Seven Hour Luxury Coach Hire For €250

07 Feb 2017 | 09.58 am

Matthews Coaches is seeking to utilise idle commuter buses in Dublin by offering them for daytime hire. The offer is aimed at local groups, schools, clubs and businesses during the day.

Matthews Coaches operate 133 services from the north east to Dublin every day, with the majority at peak rush hour times. This means that many of their coaches are in the capital and lying idle during the day.

Now the company has decided to hire out the buses and a driver at below cost rate to keep the vehicles and drivers busy.

Managing director Paddy Matthews (pictured) explained: “Parking in Dublin city centre is very frustrating for our drivers, and for the company. Large coaches take up a lot of space, and there is a lack of dedicated coach parking in the capital.

“We have decided that it will make more sense to have our drivers on the road with groups of people, even at a loss to us, than waste time moving coaches from spot to spot in the city centre.

“This is a great opportunity for groups, clubs, schools and organisations in Dublin to take advantage of our situation and utilise our luxury buses and drivers during the daytime.

“Because we are also renowned tour providers, many of our drivers are qualified guides and would be delighted to take a group to Powerscourt House, on a Wicklow Tour, Malahide Castle, Glasnevin Cemetery or even a mystery tour.”

The coaches and WiFi and air conditioning and the offer is priced at €150 per single trip or €250 return, as long as the trips are made within the hours of 0930 to 1630.

Matthews added: “The return trip doesn’t have to be in the same day, so if you have a golf society heading away for a few days, and we can do both runs within that time frame, you will get those prices.”

Groups, clubs, societies, schools, businesses and organisations interested in availing of this offer can contact info@matthews.ie or call 042 937 8188.