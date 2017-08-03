Services Keep Growing As Order Books Fill

03 Aug 2017 | 01.00 pm

The July PMI report from Investec shows that activity in the Services sector picked through the month, with a PMI Index of 58.3 as against June’s 57.6.

New export orders grew at their fastest rate for four months, with the demand coming mostly from the US, UK and mainland Europe. With the resultant effect on business outstanding, service firms responded by hiring more staff at a rate which is the highest since February. Some panellists reported that they are training new staff in line with their anticipation of further increases in workloads.

On the costs side, while there some easing, the rate of input cost inflation remained sharp. Respondents blamed higher wage and insurance costs for this. However, with output prices rising for the 40th consecutive month, it is clear that services firms are able to pass at least some of these higher costs on to end-customers. In any event, despite moderating for the third survey period in a row, the profitability index remained in positive territory.

Economist Philip O’Sullivan commented: “All in all, today’s release reveals a bright start to the second half of the year for the overall services sector. We note that the forward-looking expectations index weakened to an eight month low in July, although it is important to highlight that more than nine times as many firms expect growth in activity over the coming 12 months compared to those who foresee a decline.

“The main area that saw a dip in optimism was the Travel & Leisure component. It is possible that speculation around Ireland’s future (post-Brexit) trading relationship with the UK could be slightly dampening the mood here, as that component is more reliant on UK business than the other parts of the industry.”

Business Activity: Irish services activity increased sharply again in July, extending the current sequence of monthly expansion to five years. Moreover, the rate of growth was faster than that seen in June, with panellists reporting stronger client demand and higher new orders amid improving market conditions.



Confidence: Companies were generally optimistic that activity will continue to rise over the coming 12 months. More than 47% of panellists forecast output growth, but sentiment dipped to the lowest since last November.

New Business: Stronger economic conditions supported a further steep rise in new business in July. As was the case with activity, the rate of expansion quickened.

New Export Business: New business from abroad rose at the sharpest pace in four months. Panellists reported higher new orders from a range of markets including the UK, the US and other European countries.

Backlogs of Work: Strong new order growth fed through to a further increase in backlogs of work, the fifth in as many months.

Employment: Service providers reacted to rising workloads by increasing their staffing levels at the fastest rate of job creation since February. Some panellists reported training new staff in line with anticipations of further increases in workloads.

Input Costs: The rate of input cost inflation eased for the third month running in July, but remained sharp. Panellists mainly linked higher input prices to rising staff costs, while increased insurance costs were also mentioned.

Charges: Companies raised output prices to the greatest extent in six months. The sharp increase was largely due to passing on higher input costs to clients. Output price inflation has now been recorded in 40 consecutive months.

Profitability: July data pointed to another solid improvement in profitability in the sector, although the rate of growth eased for the third survey period in a row. Where profits increased, this was linked to higher sales volumes and rising selling prices.