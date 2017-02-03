Services Activity Off To A Flying Start In 2017

03 Feb 2017 | 10.29 am

Services sector growth in January was the strongest recorded since the UK’s Brexit referendum in June 2016. The latest Investec Services PMI Ireland report recorded a headline PMI of 61.0 last month.

A key highlight in January’s report is the uptick in new business, with the latest substantial increase the fastest for a year. Investec said that sub-sector data shows strong growth in new orders across the four segments of the services industry that it captures: business services, financial services, TMT (technology, media and telecoms) and travel & leisure.

New export business, which dipped marginally into negative territory in November, recorded its second successive monthly increase, helped by stronger demand from the UK. Commenting, Investec’s Philip O’Sullivan said: “This is a welcome, if somewhat surprising, outturn, given currency moves during the month.”

Stronger client demand produced a further accumulation in outstanding business, where the sequence of growth now stretches to 44 months. Related to this, employment also recorded a sharp improvement in January.

O’Sullivan added: “On a less positive note, services companies continue to endure a sharp rate of input cost inflation, with the latest spike in prices attributed to higher staff costs; rises in the costs of fuel and energy; and the euro’s weakness against the US dollar.

“Firms were, however, able to pass on at least some of these cost pressures by hiking average prices charged. In any event, the profitability component remains in positive territory, albeit the rate of expansion here eased to the weakest seen in the current (three-month) sequence of growth.”

Business sentiment also remained strong during January, with nearly 11 times as many panellists surveyed by Investec expecting to see a rise in output over the coming year as opposed to those who foresee a contraction.