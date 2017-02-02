Serviced Offices Plan For Clanwilliam Court

02 Feb 2017 | 10.33 am

Trendy serviced office provider Iconic Offices is partnering with Hibernia REIT plc to find tenants for 21,000 sq ft of office space at Clanwilliam Court by the canal in Dublin 2.

Hibernia REIT bought Blocks 1, 2 and 5 in Clanwilliam Court for €51m in June 2016.The buildings are arranged over five to six floors above a double basement with 220 underground car parking spaces, situated on the corner of Lr Mount Street and Clanwilliam Place.

At Block 1, Hibernia has entered a five year partnership agreement with Iconic for the establishment of a serviced office and co-working business. The deal will reduce vacancy across the three blocks to below 2%. Iconic is already a tenant of Hibernia in SOBO Works, an 11,000 sq. ft. office on Windmill Lane.

Under the agreement Hibernia will provide the property and Iconic will manage the business operations, with the income generated being shared. Hibernia will fund the majority of the fit-out costs, estimated at €1m, and will receive the majority of net income from the occupier up to a level equating to headline rent of c. €45 per sq. ft. over the five year period. Iconic will receive the majority of any net income above this level.

Frank O’Neill, Chief Operations Officer of Hibernia, said: “Co-working and flexible workspace are becoming increasingly significant elements of the office market and we look forward to working with the Iconic team to meet this tenant demand. In the medium term, Clanwilliam Court continues to offer significant opportunities for repositioning, whether via refurbishment or redevelopment.”

Flexible workspace centres across Dublin boast occupancy levels of around 90%. Some technology firms now occupy entire floors of flexible workspace. Other sectors which have seen an increase are the legal and financial sectors.

Separately, Hibernia REIT has leased a further 16,000 sq. ft. to HubSpot contiguous with HubSpot’s existing accommodation in One Dockland Central. HubSpot, a provider of inbound marketing and sales software, will pay initial rent of €52.50 per sq. ft. on a 19 year lease with a tenant-only break option in the 11th year and will receive six months rent free from lease commencement in mid-2017.

Photo: Kevin Nolan (right) with Joe McGinley, CEO of Iconic Offices. (Pic: Conor McCabe)