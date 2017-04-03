Seedcorn Competition Opens For Entries

03 Apr 2017 | 12.47 pm

It’s Seedcorn competition time again. Early and new start companies across Ireland are being invited to enter the 15th annual Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition, where they can be in with a chance of competing for a no-equity total cash prize fund of €280,000.

This year’s InterTrade Ireland competition will take submissions until May 26. Nine cash prizes are on offer, including €100,000 for the overall winner and six regional winner prizes of €20,000 each.

As well as the cash prize, participants will also get access to mentoring, business plan development, introductions and access to investors, developing pitching skills and additional publicity opportunities.

Last year’s overall winner was Valitacell, a Dublin biotech firm that provides analytical support for the biopharmaceutical sector. Dr Terry McWade (pictured), CEO and co-founder of Valitacell, said: “The publicity and profile from our win has proved very useful and has opened the door for many of the conversations we are currently having.”

Speaking at the launch of the 2017 competition, Connor Sweeney of InterTrade Ireland said: “Our total cash-prize fund is equity free, which is extremely rare and offers an exciting opportunity for winners to reach their full potential.

“All entrants have something to gain, through skills development, experience and networking with other businesses and potential investors. The competition is easy to enter and is shown to have produced extremely positive results for entrants in the past.”

Over the coming weeks, InterTrade Ireland will host a series of free workshops around the country to guide those considering entering this year’s competition. More information on the workshops can be found on the InterTrade Ireland website.