Secrets Of Success At Blogger Conference

12 May 2017 | 04.12 pm

A conference of bloggers and YouTubers is returning to Dublin next week, organised by Irish entrepreneur Emma O’ Farrell who wants to promote the best of Irish online talent who are making the leap onto the global stage with their work.

BLOGGERCONF will take place in the Round Room of the Mansion House on Saturday May 20, with BBC presenter and successful gay Irish YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf flying in to MC the event, and industry experts and top bloggers sharing valuable insights and knowledge.

One of the bloggers attending will be Cork native Eimear Varian Barry (pictured), who has more than 75,000 followers on Instagram and makes a living at it. Barry’s Instagram postings have got the attention and payments from brands such as Next, Gap, Dorothy Perkins, River Island and Garnier.

Barry doesn’t just post pretty pictures, though, discussing everything from contraception to woodland walks with babies in tow, to taking on the social media accounts of fashion labels such as Julien Macdonald. And how she’s gone from starting a blog to combat the challenges of being a new mum living away from home to making a living from sharing her life one photo at a time.

Barry said recently: “I wear many different hats in this job: I am an entrepreneur, photographer, model, stylist , editor, my own PR, a presenter, and speaker. Not only do I make money from creating content and styling campaigns for my own Instagram, I get paid to attend events, film events on my Instagram Stories and Snapchat, creatively direct editorial shoots, style look-books, speak at social media conferences and attend fashion shows and press trips.”

The line-up for BLOGGERCONF includes a range of speakers on many aspects of digital enterprise:

‘How to grow and maintain a successful Youtube Channel’ with Irish fitness YouTuber Rob Lipsett (486k following across social media)

(486k following across social media) ‘How I built my brand on Instagram’ Eimear Varian Barry (76.8k follower on Instagram)

(76.8k follower on Instagram) Video masterclass with Simeon Quarrie of vivida.co.uk (creating video for world brands from Canon to Unilever)

of vivida.co.uk (creating video for world brands from Canon to Unilever) ‘Agencies under the influence: Are bloggers and influencers a fad?’ Panel with Outset Agency, Connector, Leading Social and John Carroll of the PRII

‘Legalities for the Digital Space’ with Sinead Keavey of law firm William Fry

of law firm William Fry ‘Brand Strength: driving your brand for impact and success’; Jenny Taaffe , iZest Marketing

, iZest Marketing ‘Blog Security: How to Protect your Brand against Catastrophe – Blacknight Solutions

‘Know Your Worth! How to calculate your value when working with brands’; Ciamh McCrory , Insight Consultants

, Insight Consultants ‘Authenticity, Working with Brands and all That Entails’ – Sue Jordan of It’s Cherry Sue, plus the blogger panel.

BLOGGERCONF is priced at €80 for the full-day event on Bloggerconf.com and include lunch, coffee and networking drinks. Afternoon and student tickets are also available.