SEAI Awards Seeking Energy Leaders

09 May 2017 | 09.20 am

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is on the hunt again for sustainable energy leaders, following the launch of its 14th annual energy awards.

The SEAI Sustainable Energy Awards reward excellence in energy efficiency and renewable energy and are open to organisations, businesses or communities that are significantly reducing their fossil fuel use.

New to the 2017 awards programme is a bursary of €10,000 for the winner of the research category, to further their research activity. There are eight categories to choose from, including large business, small business, design, public sector, community and energy manager or team.

Last year, entrants to the awards demonstrated savings of €100m through sustainable energy projects. Winners included, DaysE who won an award for its ‘Donate-As-You-Save’ fundraising model, which uses energy savings as a means of financing energy projects in non-profit organisations.

Dell EMC took home the large business award for its ongoing commitment to reducing energy usage through a structured energy reduction programme, saving them €4.5m per annum in electricity costs alone.

Majella Kelleher, head of energy demand management at SEAI, said: “There is excellent work happening in sustainable energy across our economy and the SEAI Awards are a great opportunity for businesses, public bodies and communities to get recognition for outstanding energy achievements.”

Further information on the category criteria and to enter the competition, see here. The closing date for entries is Friday, 9 June 2017. The winners will be announced at an event in November 2017.

Photo: Colm Byrne (left), DaysE; Majella Kelleher, SEAI; and Paul Walsh, Johnson and Johnson Campus Ireland