Scholarships On Offer At UCD Business School

09 Mar 2017 | 08.37 am

UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School is inviting applicants for its Aspire Scholarship Programme, which provides funding for 12 students and covers half of the tuition costs for three MBA and nine MSc programmes commencing in September 2017.

The Aspire programme was established in 2010 through a €500,000 endowment from an anonymous benefactor with the objective of supporting graduates who may otherwise be unable to undertake postgraduate studies at a leading international business school.

To date there have been 80 recipients of Aspire scholarship funding, with participants progressing to work for some of Ireland’s leading employers such as Google, Citi, KPMG, Ulster Bank, PepsiCo, Microsoft, AIB, Accenture, Mitsubishi and PwC, or establishing their own businesses following completion of their Masters programme.

Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, Dean, UCD College of Business, commented: “We strive to ensure our students are truly representative of all those with drive, initiative and talent; irrespective of their financial means. A programme such as Aspire allows students who would otherwise be unable to undertake postgraduate business studies due to funding challenges to learn from – and also teach to – our community of scholars and realise their full potential.”

Kean Gilbert, current Aspire scholar, MSc in Management Consultancy, and a director of Fingal Wholesale, said: “Completing my Masters at this prestigious school is one thing, but to complete it with financial assistance has provided me with greater freedom and resources to engage fully with the programme and maximise the benefits of course participation while also running my own business.”

The closing date for applications is April 29.

Photo (l-r): Kean Gilbert; Eimear Tyrrell, Prof. Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, Ciarán Hope, Karen Kennedy and Stuart Garrett. (Pic: Shane O’Neill Photography)