Savers Can Win €25,000 With Bank Of Ireland

08 Mar 2017 | 09.07 am

Bank of Ireland has launched a new savings account that puts customers into a draw for a €25,000 prize. The GoalSaver account facilitates monthly savings from €20 to €20,000 and is designed for people saving towards specific goals.

GoalSaver customers can also avail of an online calculator that appears within their online account opening journey and tells customers how much they need to save towards their target objective. Customers can set up an account online and pay their direct debit from any Republic of Ireland current account.

Brian Vaughan, Bank of Ireland savings and investments, said: “We designed GoalSaver to make it as easy as possible for new savers to kick-start a plan which they may have been putting off.

“The calculator function makes it very straightforward for customers to calculate how much they need to save each month to reach their savings goal. We are also providing practical online tips and advice for those who are saving for their goal, whether it be a dream wedding or their first set of wheels, furthering their education, improving their home, or saving for their family’s future.”

Saving Survey

To coincide with the new account launch, BOI conducted market research with Red C around money-saving trends. It found that 28% of the consumers surveyed said they save less than €100 every month, with one-fifth saving between €100 and €200 on a monthly basis.

Among those who save, BOI found that 57% said they are either very or fairly confident in saving the same amount every month for the next few years. This compares with just 13% of those who aren’t confident at all.

The research highlighted that the typical Irish saver requires encouragement and goals in order to save on a consistent basis, with nine in ten saying that it is easier to save when you have a goal in mind.

Almost half of savers (48%) said they are saving for a rainy day, with holidays (38%), home improvements (22%) and cars (20%) also featuring prominently as saving goals.

GoalSaver allows customers to save monthly by direct debit; existing BOI customers can open a new account online, while new customers need to visit a branch to open an account.

Account holders are entered into a draw for €25,000 if they have an active GoalSaver direct debit set up, and if they agree to additional marketing conditions.

The closing date for the €25,000 competition is 28 April 2017.