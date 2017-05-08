SAP Ireland Adding 150 To Workforce

08 May 2017 | 04.00 pm

German software giant SAP is to create 150 new jobs in its Irish operations over the next 18 months, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of its establishment here.

SAP Ireland began as a 30-strong company based in an office in East Point Business Park, Dublin. It now employs more than 1,880 people in Ireland across 40 lines of business – from research and development to sales and customer support.

The staff are housed in two offices in Dublin and Galway. Collectively, members of the team speak 47 languages and hail from almost 60 countries. Some of the 150 new jobs will be for areas such as IoT, machine learning and the public cloud.

SAP also took the opportunity to launch its new Digital Boardroom approach today for the first time in Ireland. SAP Digital Boardroom aims to contextualise and simplify performance reporting in real time across multiple devices.

Speaking at the SAP Ireland event, jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: “I’m hugely impressed with the achievements of SAP since they located in Ireland 20 years ago. I warmly welcome the creation of an additional 150 jobs in Dublin and Galway, which brings their total employment here to over 2,000 staff, a staggering achievement indeed.”

Liam Ryan, MD of SAP Labs Ireland, said: “Twenty years is an exceptional milestone in the tech industry. SAP Labs Ireland is part of a 19-strong global network of SAP Labs and is at the centre of our R&D investment, focused on developing and improving SAP core products, allowing SAP to innovate, grow, and succeed.”

He added: “The 150 new positions are for graduates in computer science and engineering, maths and physics. We provide all the training but we’re looking for people with a very logical mind and a very good grasp of business processes. We’re confident that we’ll source the new staff in Ireland.”